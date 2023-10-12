Supermodel Gigi Hadid has weighed in on the recent attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. The supermodel, who is of Palestinian descent, took to her Instagram account to comment on the matter, stressing that she takes the side of innocent people.

In her statement, Gigi shared that her thoughts and condolences are with all those who have been affected by the “unjustified tragedy”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Gigi Hadid continued: “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”



The 28-year-old model went on condemning Hamas‘ attacks, saying: “The terrorising of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

Zayn Malik‘s ex-wife further added: “The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”

Gigi additionally sent her condolences “with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength, whoever and wherever you are.”

She concluded her message: “There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

Gigi’s post arrived after her best friend Kylie Jenner landed in soup for showing support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

