Mia Khalifa is a well-known name in the adult entertainment industry. She gained significant fame during her brief career in the adult film world, becoming one of the industry’s most recognizable and controversial figures. While she is away from the p*rn industry, she is quite active on social media.

The former adult performer never shies away from speaking her mind and expressing her opinion, even though she often gets trolled on social media. Khalifa recently made a bold statement on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which did not go well with the netizens.

Mia Khalifa wrote to Twitter, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.” Her statement has sparked a huge uproar on the platform.

Take a look at the tweet below:

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

The Israel-Palestine conflict has once again taken center stage in international headlines as the region experiences a resurgence of violence. Medical sources in Gaza have reported that at least 198 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli air attacks following a Hamas offensive. The conflict shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, and the international community is closely watching as developments take place.

Here are some of the reactions from Mia Khalifa’s followers on Twitter:

Mia Khalifa is preaching us ‘morality’. Strange times we live in. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 7, 2023

I don’t take political advice from whores who are banned from their own country — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) October 7, 2023

Know what Palestinians do to porn stars? — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 7, 2023

Go to Palestine! Continue your ‘professional career’ there. Come on girl! — Paula (@paularguez) October 8, 2023

Due to your former line of work and your current outspoken views on non-traditional marriage servtitude, you would be very well accepted in Palestine. You might want to sit this one out, Oogums… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 7, 2023

Go stand in Gaza with a poster of your last film & say that again. We’ll wait. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, World leaders and organizations have expressed their concerns over the escalating violence in the region and have called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties and destruction.

