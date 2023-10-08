Mia Khalifa Gets Slammed For Extending Support To Palestine Amid Hamas Attack On Israel; Read On
Mia Khalifa Gets Blasted For Extending Support To Palestine Amid Hamas Attack On Israel (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa is a well-known name in the adult entertainment industry. She gained significant fame during her brief career in the adult film world, becoming one of the industry’s most recognizable and controversial figures. While she is away from the p*rn industry, she is quite active on social media.

The former adult performer never shies away from speaking her mind and expressing her opinion, even though she often gets trolled on social media. Khalifa recently made a bold statement on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which did not go well with the netizens.

Mia Khalifa wrote to Twitter, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.” Her statement has sparked a huge uproar on the platform.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The Israel-Palestine conflict has once again taken center stage in international headlines as the region experiences a resurgence of violence. Medical sources in Gaza have reported that at least 198 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli air attacks following a Hamas offensive. The conflict shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, and the international community is closely watching as developments take place.

Here are some of the reactions from Mia Khalifa’s followers on Twitter:

Meanwhile, World leaders and organizations have expressed their concerns over the escalating violence in the region and have called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties and destruction.

