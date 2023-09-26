Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa gained widespread recognition during her brief but impactful career in the adult entertainment industry. Since retiring from the adult film industry, she has transitioned into various roles, including sports commentary and social media influencing.

However, Khalifa consistently makes headlines, although not always for positive reasons. Once again, she has captured the spotlight, but this time it has sparked a backlash from netizens. The former adult film star and current OnlyFans model recently garnered attention for allegedly driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph while under the influence of drugs.

Mia Khalifa recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from Chamonix Mont-Blanc, France. However, her post ignited a heated debate among netizens, who raised concerns about the recklessness displayed by social media influencers when flaunting their luxurious lifestyles. Many pointed out that in addition to allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, Mia was also filming herself while speeding at over 100 mph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Amidst the ongoing discussion, one user’s comment stood out, drawing attention from netizens who expressed their concerns about the potential dangers of the former p*rn star Mia Khalifa’s actions. “Smoking and using the phone while driving? Lol not dangerous at all 🫨😂” the user commented.

One social media user taunted how ‘smoking marijuana for medication’ is permissible. A third user reminded Mia, “It’s illegal to drive when you have smoked thc”. A fourth user wrote, “Drugs, speeding and using your phone whilst driving and putting it on the internet is just…wow”

Another user made a checklist of all the rules Mia broke in a single clip and commented, “On the phone while driving Speeding Smoking weed Under the influence while driving Is she doing a jail time speed run?”

While globe-trotting, Mia Khalifa unexpectedly stopped at a McDonald’s in a remote French village. To her surprise, during this unconventional visit, the well-known OnlyFans model encountered a minor disappointment when a staff member declined her request for extra sauce.

