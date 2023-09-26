Taylor Swift, after breaking up with Joe Alwyn, is once on the news with her dating reports with Travis Kelce. Amid all of the rumours and speculations, the songstress’ old interview went viral, where Taylor complained about not getting attention from any guys. However, it seems Travis has fulfilled that dream. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Over the years of Taylor’s career, the singer has often been linked with many Hollywood stars, including Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, former One Direction singer Harry Styles, and the list continues. Now, Travis Kelce is the name that is stirring up the internet.

In an old interview with Extra back in 2012, Taylor Swift had claimed, “Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys,” and joked, “Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything.” Now, this statement is going viral as Travis Kelce’s surprising gesture made its way to the media.

Taylor Swift had further shared in that same interview, “Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy,” She continued, “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!'”

Apparently, Kelce had tried to give her a handmade friendship bracelet along with his number, but he missed his chance. The NFL star revealed in one of the episodes of ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.” When his brother later asked which number he was talking about Travis added, “You know which one.”

After hearing about his attempted grand gesture and the invite to his game, Taylor Swift was spotted beside Travis Kelce’s mother enjoying the Chiefs home game, fuelling their dating reports. While Travis is giving his shot to date the songstress, as per reports, the Anti Hero singer is trying to keep it fun and lighthearted. An insider shared, “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted.”

Well, despite no confirmation of their dating, Taylor and Travis won’t look that bad together. What do you think?

