Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation suit was a highly publicised case. The saga is a complex and contentious story, with both sides presenting their own version of events. It sparked heated debates about domestic violence, the credibility of accusers, and the consequences of such high-profile legal battles on celebrities’ careers and personal lives.

At the height of the heated debate, Depp’s defamation lawsuit alleged that during his time away for work in Australia, his former wife engaged in a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne at his Los Angeles apartment in 2016.

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship was marked by a series of on-again, off-again phases and significant media attention during the time they were romantically involved. Their relationship became public knowledge in 2016, a year after Amber Heard filed for divorce from her then-husband, Johnny Depp. At the time, Musk was in the process of getting a divorce from his second wife, Talulah Riley.

As per a Daily Mail report, in a deposition conducted by Johnny Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew, Josh Drew, who is the former husband of Raquel “Rocky” Pennington and a close friend of Amber Heard, alleged that Elon Musk had a s*xual encounter with Heard and Cara Delevingne at Depp’s penthouse in Los Angeles. During that time, Drew was rent-free in one of Depp’s nearby apartments in downtown LA and maintained social ties with Heard until the previous year. Reportedly, Heard is also covering his legal expenses.

“Cara could also be compelled to give evidence — by either party. It’s definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case,” the report quoted a source as saying. Both James Franco and Elon Musk were issued subpoenas to produce any materials associated with Amber Heard at that time.

Josh Drew reportedly asserted that the affair occurred while Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were still married. On the contrary, Elon Musk asserts that their relationship only began after her separation from Depp, with Heard filing for divorce in May 2016. Additionally, Johnny cites statements from building staff who claim that Musk visited Heard “late at night” during Depp’s absence while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean” in 2015.

During a conversation with Page Six, Elon Musk said, “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even near Amber during their marriage!”

Johnny Depp initiated a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard following her op-ed in The Washington Post, where she accused him of abuse. Depp’s lawsuit refuted her allegations and portrayed Heard as the aggressor in their relationship.

