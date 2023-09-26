Hailey Baldwin Rhode or Hailey Bieber is making headlines with her recent outings in Paris, and every time she steps out in the city, she is putting her A-game in fashion (probably giving tough competition to her hubby Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez, who is serving back-to-back looks, who knows!) Anyway, back to the supermodel whose recent look is making quite a noise on social media as the diva ditched her pants to flaunt her s*xy legs in the outfit.

Hailey was seen having a feast with her friends at a diner in Paris, looking all dapper. So, let’s dive deep into her lookbook and check out what she wore and how she styled herself for the outing!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As she walked out of her car, Hailey Bieber grabbed all the attention of the paps and the netizens with her stunning and saucy look. The supermodel opted for a dual-toned bodysuit that featured a beige turtle-neck upper half and black briefs on the bottom. She wore black tights and flaunted her toned legs in the outfit and added black pumps to the look to add an edge.

Hailey Bieber completed the whole lookbook with a leather black trench coat, a black and golden belt over the waist and a pair of black sunglasses. She served lewks and we are here for it.

Check out the pictures shared on Twitter here:

Hailey Bieber is seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/nJDzAQhYms — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 25, 2023

Justin’s wife accessorised the look with metallic ear studs and rings. For makeup, Hailey opted for a sheen look with subtle tone eyes, defined brows, contoured and blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes and brown glossy lips. For hair, Mrs Bieber went with a sleek back brushed bun. And that’s all for the show!

Hailey Bieber surely ate and left no crumbs with her look. What say?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Puts On A Busty Show In An All-Black Ensemble Oozing Out S*xy Boss Babe Vibes, Making Her Admirers Go Down On Their Knees & Say Yes To Her Every Demand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News