Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are one of the most potent and successful couples in Hollywood. While Justin happens to be a singer, Hailey is a world-known supermodel who now owns a successful skincare brand ‘Rhode’ under her name. On to the series of new events, a source close to a publication has revealed how the model has taken control and is heavily involved in her husband’s businesses and addressed them as a ‘power couple’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

There have been rumours of Justin splitting with his longtime manager Scooter Braun, but there haven’t been any official confirmations from both the parties. And amid the same, Hailey has gotten involved in her husband’s businesses and caring for them alongside him.

A source close to Page Six revealed, “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings, and she’s talking a lot for him. She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing.”

About Justin Bieber looking for a new manager, the source spoke about his differences with Scooter Braun and said, “Of course, there are issues [between them, but] they definitely did not split.”

According to Puck News, Justin hasn’t spoken to Scooter for months and has left his contract. Concluding the conversation, the source added, “Part of a larger house-cleaning that Justin and wife Hailey Bieber have undertaken amid his recent health issues and cancelled tour: CAA was just fired as his agency, per three sources, longtime lawyer Aaron Rosenberg has been replaced with David Lande at the Ziffren firm, and Justin’s now working with business manager Lou Taylor, last seen starring as the villain in the Britney Spears conservatorship drama.”

However, there haven’t been any official announcements by either Justin Bieber’s reps or Scooter Braun. But we are certainly very happy about Hailey Beiber playing an important role in her husband’s businesses.

