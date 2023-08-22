Emilia Clarke was doing extremely well for herself with Game of Thrones when a personal tragedy shook her off. In 2011 the actress was on the top of her professional game when she suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms. The actress, in the same year, underwent a brain surgery after she collapsed while working out and was rushed to hospital. Scroll down to know the details.

In an interview, Emilia Clarke later revealed how she asked the medical staff to let her die after being diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH). In this brain aneurysm, people usually die immediately or soon after.

According to The New Yorker, Emilia Clarke in 2019 detailed about her haemorrhage, revealing that she was taken to hospital with “shooting, stabbing, constricting pain” in her head. Shedding more light into the incident, Emilia mentioned that she woke up not remembering her name, leaving her with “muttering nonsense” and unable to form sentences. “In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug,” said Emilia adding, “I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job – my entire dream of what my life would be – centred on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

A week after her aphasia passed, the Game of Thrones star returned to filming her role of Daenerys Targaryen. She however, felt “so woozy, so weak.” She added, “I was able to speak. I knew my name—all five bits. But I was also aware that there were people in the beds around me who didn’t make it out of the I.C.U. I was continually reminded of just how fortunate I was.”

Life was slowly getting back to her when in 2013 Emilia Clarke suffered a second aneurysm on the other side of her brain. This time the surgery required to open her skull.

Recalling the same, Emilia shared, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain.” She added, “I emerged from the operation with a drain coming out of my head. Bits of my skull had been replaced by titanium […] I looked as though I had been through a war more gruesome than any Daenerys experienced.”

Emilia Clarke revealed that she suffered several panic attacks along with terrible anxiety, but she is doing absolutely fine now.

