While the world continues to move forward and Hollywood keeps flourishing and periodically suffering rough patches, Johnny Depp fans are still standing where they were a couple of years ago and demanding his return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. The iconic Jack Sparrow was unceremoniously snatched away from him after he became synonymous with it for over a decade. The actor was made to bid adieu to his part due to a personal controversy and now the OG Pirates actor feels his comeback might never happen.

If you aren’t aware by any chance, Johnny’s personal life controversies with wife, Amber Heard and the brutal legal battles they fought cost him a lot professionally. He lost two IPs including Fantastic Beasts, which was announced officially. But his exit from Pirates Of The Caribbean was so secret and unexpected that it came as a shocker for even the ones who aren’t really fans.

Ever since, everybody has been wanting to know whether there is a future with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow gracing the screens again or his absence from the franchise is what the fans will have to live with now. Vince Lozano, the OG Pirates Star, has now decided to talk about the situation and doesn’t have hope to offer. Read on to know more.

As per a Movieweb report, Vince Lozano, who was reminiscing when he was working on The Curse of the Black Pearl, which turns 20 this year, spoke about the Johnny Depp row. Talking about the movie, he said, “Hanging out with [other] pirates, telling stories, building some camaraderie, making jokes on each other of course. Hanging out with Geoffrey Rush, talking about acting, life; same thing with Johnny Depp. Asking him, ‘How did you come up with this character? ‘He would tell me stories about how he did it, jumping into a pool, coming out cold and thinking about how British musician Keith Richards moved his body. Johnny is one of the best people you’ll ever meet.”

He went on to talk about Johnny Depp’s future in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise as Jack Sparrow. “I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen, I’m hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there, though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there’s such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny,” he said.

