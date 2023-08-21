S*x siren Salma Hayek is an internet sensation for a reason. While she’s known to be one of the most desirable women, she is known for her s*x appeal and busty assets. Ever since her early days in the acting industry, Salma has never shied away from showing her skin to the audience and has never missed a chance to flaunt her curvaceous figure.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when she had refrained from undergoing knife for any kind or surgeries. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Salma Hayek made headlines when she clearly refrained from getting any surgeries done. She had also stated that she wasn’t sure if Botox will help her. While speaking about the same, the actress had expressed her fear of not looking good. As reported by DailyMail, Salma had once said, “The thought of somebody pulling and cutting around my face gives me stomach ache. Plastic surgery would be so painful. What if it doesn’t look good? What if they made a mistake? I couldn’t do it.”

Adding “I don’t believe in Botox either. Well… I might do itone day, but I think it’s important to move your skin, so that your muscles stay toned. I believe if you have Botox you are going to age faster because your face is not getting any exercise. You’re not oxygenating your face by moving it. I don’t like the way women look with fillers, they are not wrinkled-looking, but it’s not a beautiful look, they don’t look younger.”

Salma Hayek had once spilt the beans on the methods she uses to steer clear of the cosmetic procedure while maintaining a wrinkle-free face at the age of 56, approaching 57.

For more such interesting gossips and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Once Called Jennifer Lawrence S*xy, Unbelievable & Cute But The Actress Rejected Singer’s Humble Gesture By Saying, “I’m Going To Say A Hard No”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News