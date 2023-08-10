With a massive list of hit projects, including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Eat, Pray, Love and others, Julia Roberts has always shown her versatility and talent as an actress in Hollywood. However, being under the spotlight often brings you a lot of attention, and while many actresses have undergone plastic surgery to look good even after ageing, Julia never wanted that for herself.

In a throwback interview, the actress admitted that she had once taken Botox, and that wasn’t a good idea. Julia further shared what her usual skincare regime is and why she doesn’t want to go under the knife and keep her face intact despite ageing.

In a conversation with Instyle magazine, Julia Roberts once mentioned that she believes in traditional methods of skincare rather than plastic surgeries and said, “I brush [my teeth] with baking soda. [My grandfather] would put a big heaping mound of it on his toothbrush. He had only one cavity in his entire life. Sometimes that’s all I do as far as a regimen goes. Look, I’m happy if I have moisturizer and ChapStick! For me, at this point, I’m clinging to my good genes and lots of hugs and kisses from my husband.”

In another interview with The Guardian, Julia Roberts had talked about how she often thought saying no to plastic surgery could affect her career in the acting business. “By Hollywood standards, I guess I’ve already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift. But I’ve told Lancome that I want to be an aging model – so they have to keep me for at least five more years until I’m over 50,” Julia shared.

The Friends actress once admitted that she had tried Botox once and was surprised for a couple of months because of how she looked and said, “It was not a cute look for me.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Julia Roberts’ opinion about not getting a facelift through surgery?

