Marlon Brando is considered to be one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, which spanned six decades. More than his films, he is known for his affairs with Hollywood actresses. However, he rejected Elizabeth Taylor & Sophia Loren.

The legendary actor’s terrible upbringing with an abusive father and an alcoholic mother shaped his doubts and needs, fueling his famed sexual hunger. A book that detailed the precise reasons why he declined well-known beauties like Taylor and Loren was also released in 2017.

As reported by The Express, Marlon Brando was known for preferring to have multiple partners at once, and this persistent urge resulted from his strong bond with Ermi, the housekeeper he had as a child. He shared a bed with her, who subsequently admitted to being obsessed with her.

Marlon Brando said: “I sat there looking at her body and fondling her breasts, and arranged myself on her and crawled over her. She was all mine; she belonged to me and me alone. Had she known of my blinding worship of her, we would have married.” Young Brando’s preference for brunettes and ladies of Asian, East Indian, Hispanic, black, or Jewish origin was formed by the Danish and Indonesian Ermi.

He slept with several of the greatest s*x icons of all time, such as Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe, and Grace Kelly, but he was also quite picky about what he didn’t like. He also explained why he declined several well-known stars from the silver screen.

Despite working with Elizabeth Taylor on the 1967 film Reflections in a Golden Eye, Marlon Brando refused to sleep with her because “Her a** was too small.” He also avoided Sophia Loren’s bombshell allure while they were filming A Countess from Hong Kong the year before because she had “worse than dinosaur breath.”

It is also worth noting that the legendary actor was also bis*xual. He never hid his relationships with other men. As per the report, he once admitted, “I, too, have had homosexual experiences.”

