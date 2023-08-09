James Cameron’s Titanic – starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, respectively, is a classic watched by even the younger generations today. The film – that minted over $2 billion at the box office, established both Kate and Leo as stars, but did you know the director had a hard time making it?

The director, in a previous conversation, revealed that Leo was pretty much a dive during the filming, and one of his revelations at the end of shooting has the director wanting to wring his neck. Read on.

As reported by The Things, James Cameron once recalled Leonardo DiCaprio’s diva-like tantrums while shooting Titanic. He told NME, “I always say Leo was like a Siamese cat trying to get into the water. I mean, he made a huge production out of getting into the water every time, and it didn’t matter. The water could be 80 degrees, and it usually was. We put all the breath in afterward, but he hated to get wet, or he pretended he hated to get wet.”

However, after months of meticulously avoiding water, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed a secret that resulted in the director wanting to ‘wring his neck’ – not our words, Cameron’s exact words. The still-dashing actor revealed to all that he was a certified scuba diver all along, leaving the director in disbelief and contemplating unconventional stress-relief measures.

James Cameron recalled his reaction after the big revelation: “It turned out on the last day of shooting, we had to do an underwater scene, and he said, ‘I’m a certified scuba diver’. I wanted to wring his neck. What was all this stuff with the cat and getting into water?”

What would you have done if you were in James Cameron’s place and got to know about Leonardo DiCaprio keeping such a secret? Let us know in the comments.

