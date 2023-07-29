Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wolf of the Wall Street is both critically and commercially successful, skyrocketing the actress to new levels of fame and popularity. But even when she was doing this film, she had been a fierce woman who did shy away from shoving Leo out of her light during their s*x scene. Needless to say, the actor was shocked by her behaviour of Margot, but it was funny overall, as the actress recalled in an interview.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film came out in 2013 and is like a cult classic like the movie; its behind-the-scenes incidents are equally famous and endless. From getting several cuts from having s*x on a pile of cash to losing an e-cigarette in the b*tt crack, a lot of things have happened.

Margot Robbie, who was in her early twenties when she did the Wolf of Wall Street movie, in an interview with Manhattan magazine about the time when she pushed Leonardo DiCaprio on one side while filming a s*x scene. She recalled, “We were positioned while they lit around us in one scene, and I kind of pushed Leo’s head to one side and told him he was in my light, and he moved out of [it].”

Margot Robbie continued, “He was so incredulous that I had told him to get out of my light and physically moved him out of the way, he was like, ‘Did you really just do that?'” She continued, “I don’t think anyone has told him to get out of their light in quite some time,” she added. “He seemed extremely [shocked], but it was kind of funny.”

However, the Barbie star also added how working with Leonardo DiCaprio pushed her in a good way. She said, “Working with Leo challenged me every single second—the challenge just to keep up with him pushed me and got my acting to a level it’s never been, which is incredibly satisfying,” she said, calling the experience “a dream come true.”He’s always been my favorite actor.”

