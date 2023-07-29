Harry Styles is one of the most influential artists in the world, and he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He recently wrapped up his ‘Love On Tour’, and we saw his fans getting emotional in videos and pictures bidding goodbye to their favourite star. On to the series of new events, Styles was spotted with his BFF James Corden and Victoria’s Secret model friend Jacquelyn Jablonski on a boat in Bolsena, Italy, and almost accidentally flashed his p*nis to the paparazzi, and netizens are now reacting to it online. Scroll below to take a look!

Harry has a huge fan following on social media, with over 49 million followers on Instagram. The singer has been giving a glimpse inside his tour to the fans on the photo-sharing site, and we love his aesthetically pleasing feed.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Harry Styles was spotted on a boat with his BFF and host James Corden. He was accompanied by his Victoria’s Secret friend and model Jacquelyn Jablonski, who donned a pair of shorts.

The singer flaunted his ripped body and tattoos as he sunbathed wearing a tiny pair of shorts, and we’re sure his female fans are going gaga over this handsome’s latest appearance. Harry Styles almost accidentally flashed his p*nis to the paparazzi as he held the strings of his shorts on the boat, and Pop Base took to their official Twitter handle and shared pictures of the same.

Take a look at it below:

Harry Styles spotted on a boat ride in Italy. pic.twitter.com/OcWAouHhvy — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, here are some reactions to his picture:

what was the photographer trying to do.. pic.twitter.com/4nphXujGya — Alex (@TheSonOfWalkley) July 29, 2023

hes huge — lily (@lilyrexic) July 29, 2023

girl dinner — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) July 29, 2023

oh he looks good🫦 — negazi ✭ (@1989NICKI) July 29, 2023

wait, Harry when…did you accidentally look into my dreams again? — Kandii🍭 (@kandiiXkitten) July 29, 2023

What are your thoughts about Harry Styles’ latest appearance in Italy? Tell us in the space below.

