While Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to bring every possible star under their umbrella and many continue to stand on the boundary confused whether they should be entering or not, one of the most interesting names and one that has been in contention forever is Henry Cavill. The former Superman, yes, we know reading former there hurts, has been rumoured to be in talks for not just playing a superhero in the MCU but even a villain once upon a time. But nothing came to reality. But now, if the little birdies are to be believed, this must be the biggest speculation as it also includes Captain America 4.

Henry, who recently faced an unceremonious exit from the DCU where he played Superman and was about to reprise it for probably Man Of Steel 2, has been the talk of the town. Fans have been wanting him to play almost every popular character, but mostly they want him to quickly make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. While Henry might not be seeking revenge from James Gunn, the fans see him joining MCU as one for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While numerous rumours have already attached Henry Cavill to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, none happened for real. For ages, we have been talking about how the studio wants him for Captain Britain and it has been over a year we have been listening to this speculation. The update now says he might end up playing the superhero in Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per SportsKeeda, Henry Cavill is going to play Captain Britain, aka Brian Braddock in Captain America: Brave New World which stars Anthony Mackie as the titular character. It won’t be a surprise if Kevin Feige ropes him in and introduces him in the movie that brings Anthony as Cap for the first time in the main timeline. There is no plot detail or confirmation about the same, but the rumour is indeed strong.

However, Henry Cavill himself in the past has confirmed that he would be interested in playing Captain Britain when he was asked about the fan casting. He had said, “I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Travis Scott Roasts Timothee Chalamet In ‘Meltdown’ Over His Relationship With Kylie Jenner, Lyrics Say “Find Another Flame Hot As Me, B*tch!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News