Henry Cavill is undoubtedly one of the hunkiest actors in Hollywood, with a great physique. Still, the actor is not too keen on showcasing that chiselled body on screen, and he expressed his discomfort while doing Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2017. Cavill changed the history of superhero movies with his iconic portrayal as the DCEU’s Superman, aka Clark Kent, and fans went berserk after he left the studio when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over.

Cavill stepped in for the role of Kal-El, with Man of Steel immediately swooning everyone off their feet. It featured Amy Adams opposite him as Lois Lane, but that’s all in the past; James Gunn has already cast David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Kal-El and Lois, respectively.

According to Elle, Henry Cavill got a bit irritated while filming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he opened up about being shirtless on screen. He said, “Are you kidding me? I had to start telling the producers, ‘Stop making me take my clothes off’. One year they said, ‘For the publicity shot, we’re going to have you shirtless, holding a horse’. I said, ‘Why the f–k am I shirtless?'”

Henry Cavill added, “‘My character has changed. He’s a morose, depressed dude’. They’re like, ‘Yeah…but people love it’.” He does find it flattering that people like to see him shirtless, and speaking of that, he said, “I don’t consider it being objectified. If people like to see me with my shirt off, it’s enormously flattering. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to take my shirt off all the time.”

Currently, on the professional front, Henry Cavill will be seen in Argylle by Matthew Vaughn and the film is slated to release next year.

