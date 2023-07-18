Henry Cavill is currnently among the most prominent actors in the industry. While he is now at the peak of his career being in high demand, he got on to a rough start with a bunch of rejections. The actor was once too chubby to play James Bond and too muscular to play a normal man. However, gaining weight for a movie made him realise how he would never compromise his physique for any role.

Cavill has been in the industry for over two decades now. The actor made his debut with the 2001 film Laguna and went on to do some supporting roles. His breakthrough finally came with the 2013 DC film Man Of Steel as he brought Superman to the big screens and won millions of hearts.

Ahead of the latest series of James Bond, Cavill auditioned for the lead role of 007 but lost it to Daniel Craig. He was also told that he was too chubby to play the British spy. This was not the only time when the actor’s physical appearance was questioned for a role. When the actor bagged the role of Will Shaw opposite Bruce Willis in the 2012 action thriller The Cold Light Of The Day, he was asked to lose his muscular appearance and look more like a normal man. He had just come out of a stunning physique for Immortals and losing it was difficult for the actor.

Talking about the same during an interview, as per IMDb, Henry Cavill said, “I had to get out of shape for the job in between [Immortals and Man Of Steel] – The Cold Light of Day. My brief for that was, ‘Look like a regular person, you look too fit. No push-ups, no sit-ups, just eat pizza and burgers and drink beer.” Cavill did the same only for the movie to become a massive failure at the box office despite Bruce Willis leading it.

As he lost a lot of his muscles for the film, Henry Cavill realised not to compromise his physique for any role. He said, “As everything starts to soften up, you’re going, ‘Oh no, all that hard work I just wasted.’ I’m now in shape again. I got [my muscle definition] back and I plan on not losing it. I don’t care what they offer me.”

