The Flash has managed to break all possible records but in reverse because it has only explored the rock bottom for Warner Bros and at large, the entire Superhero genre in Hollywood. At one point, it was leading the superhero movies that have laid the highest losses on the studio with a staggering amount of $200 Million. While we await the final numbers to see whether it manages to cover up at least a bit, the movie is already out on digital, and that too without any buzz by the studio. But that is not stopping the netizens from trolling it.

Starring Ezra Miller in the lead, The Flash was an event film that was voiced by not just James Gunn but even Tom Cruise, who went on to call it one of the best superhero movies. An extensive marketing costing some $150 Million over the $220 Million budget failed to bring the audience to the theatres which were otherwise interested to know everything that was happening around the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The buzz and the anticipation it had managed to create during production and the period around the release, did not reflect at all on the Box Office. The movie was labelled as the worst Box office performer in the history of Warner Bros and the Superhero genre in general. Now as it hits digital and is available for download, people are listing down reasons for the ones who haven’t watched it, so they don’t even dare to. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As the movie hits digital netizens are not showing any mercy of The Flash. Listing down the reason, a user has shared a clip of Barry Allen placing a kid in a microwave, and wrote, “The Flash Microwaves A Baby.” Many others shared stills of VFX that, as per them, are bad, and some even called director Andy Muschietti’s cameo as the best thing about the movie.

Check the reactions right here:

The Flash cameos in HD

share with your friends to tell them why they shouldnt watch this fucking movie pic.twitter.com/ncKWkBIC6d — August Cornelia (@cornelia_august) July 17, 2023

Im so happy that #TheFlash has been released on digital, now I can finally shit on this movie in HD!!!😃 pic.twitter.com/bgeyWzJfEp — PJ (@RogueFlash2) July 18, 2023

The flash microwaves a baby (HD remaster) pic.twitter.com/qJiUbx74vU — MarcusTheLarcus (@MarcusTheLarcus) July 17, 2023

Just got to watch #TheFlash on digital and now I understand…man such wasted opportunity on not putting the cut JL members cameo at the end. pic.twitter.com/GUNAVWCRPm — Taka (TakaakiMasuda@c.im) (@Takaak1M) July 18, 2023

I can't believe I'm saying this, but the Lasso scene from Josstice League is way better than this….. — RedHoodie (@RedKnight491) July 17, 2023

However, news also had that Warner Bros is selling NFTs of The Flash, and that move was called a desperate attempt to recover the loss by many. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Flash’s Scrapped Climax Could Have Given Ben Affleck His Doomed Solo Batman Movie, Confirmed ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel 2 & Looked Exactly Like The Dream Every DCEU Fan Once Saw

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News