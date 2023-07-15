No one has even imagined that a movie with the buzz like The Flash enjoyed will not even manage to bring in the invested sum at the Box Office. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the DCU flick was in the spotlight since the very day it was announced and enjoyed a massive hype till the very time it released. But the curiosity, hype, and anticipation did not reflect in the Box Office at all, and the movie went on to do some very disappointing numbers even domestically, forget globally. Turns out Warner Bros is now taking steps to minimize the loss and have shaped an experiment to do the damage control.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role was an event film that brought together some of the biggest names from the DCU camp. Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Gal Gadot, Nicolas Cage, are just half of the names, and they all together made a decent movie accurate to the comic world. But that wasn’t enough as the movie failed to bring in the audience and ended up being a deal of loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per the new announcement by Warner Bros, they are taking one of its kind step with The Flash, as the studio is releasing it on WEB3, aka Blockchain, before it hits the streaming. While NFT is a topic of 2021, it is interesting to see WB taking steps to curb the loss. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the new tweet made by Warner Bros, The Flash will be available on Blockchain, and the studio is turning the movie into an NFT before it hits the streaming platform HBO Max. The movie will be available on Blockchain with added bonus content, and viewers will have to pay to access it all. The movie will bring in some extra collection to the studio before the movie gets released on HBO Max. The reactions below the tweet have labelled it a desperate move to minimize loss, which isn’t a wrong thing on the studio’s end.

It’s official, The Flash is the first new release movie to hit the blockchain! pic.twitter.com/sScukkA6Fw — Warner Bros. Digital Collectibles (@WarnerBrosNFT) July 14, 2023

However, The Flash was made at a budget between $200 Million to $220 Million. The studio invested an extra $150 Million in the marketing of the movie. It took the Ezra Miller starrer four weeks to even cross the $250 Million mark Worldwide, and that says enough about its dull run.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Gets A Shocking Response After Using ‘Why Am I Single?’ Filter On TikTok That Made Her Say, “Well That’s Rude”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News