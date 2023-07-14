Selena Gomez is reportedly shooting for Jacques Audiard’s much-anticipated musical crime comedy ‘Emilia Perez’ in the City of Love, Paris. While she was sharing pictures from her Paris trip on her Instagram, that’s not why she’s making headlines right now but for a TikTok video. The Rare singer used a filter asking, ‘Why am I single?’ and can you guess the reply she got? Well, the video platform thinks she has ‘bad taste’ in men. Lol. We’re sure the fans wouldn’t agree with this, considering the alleged names like – Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik. Scroll below to read her response to it!

Selena is among the most followed women celebrities on social media, with over 426 million followers on Instagram. She often treats her fans with exciting reels and pretty pictures of herself.

Now coming back to the topic, Selena Gomez used the filter ‘Why am I single’ on TikTok and the response she got wasn’t expected. While there were options like – “You Are Focused On Your Career,” “You’re Relying On Luck,” and “You Have Unhealed Wounds.” But can you even guess what she got?

TikTok replied, “You Have Bad Taste,” to Selena Gomez. Haha! Responding to the answer, she rolled her eyes, looked away and shared the video with a caption that read, “Well thats rude tik Tok.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the Rare singer shared a picture dump featuring Camila Cabello, and fans went gaga over their photos on the platform.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez getting a mean reply from TikTok over her single status? Tell us in the space below.

