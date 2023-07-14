One of the A-listers of Hollywood, Ben Affleck, is not only known for his looks but also for his acting skills. Apart from other projects, Ben is mostly known for donning Batman’s suit in the DC movies. For the unversed, he is now happily married to Jennifer Lopez.

Ben has often worked on projects for which he had to shoot explicit scenes. However, once in an interview, he talked about going full frontal n*de in the movie Gone Girl starring Rosamund Pike and shared his thoughts about his p*nis. Scroll ahead to read on further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about it with MTV News, Ben Affleck once joked that he tries to get these scenes more often for his fans and said, “It’s ironic. Director David Fincher said to me from the beginning, ‘This is a warts and all movie. It can have no vanity. You have to see the n*ked underbelly of this character. It’s gotta be like in Europe, they just don’t give a sh*t about any of that stuff and they just play real people’. So that was the spirit of the thing and we kind of stuck to that, me and Rosamund [Pike]. There is some brief, um, very brief n*dity, I think.”

Ben Affleck further continued in the same conversation and added that his p*nis would look better in 3D and mentioned, “The p*nis is in there! It’s IMAX p*nis! You’ve gotta pay fifteen bucks to see it in 3D … it’s better in 3D.”

Have you watched Gone Girl and got a glimpse of the Batman vs Superman actor’s manhood? Well, let us know if you have enjoyed the view in 2D or watched it in 3D. Lol!

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Remains Optimistic About His Appearance In ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Despite Knowing Nothing: ‘I Don’t Want To Know Before It’s Absolutely Ready”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News