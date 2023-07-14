One of the most gripping movies of all times that was a summation of over 20 that came before it was Avengers: Endgame. The monster of a movie that was directed by the Russo Brothers was tasked to not just conclude three phases with numerous storylines and unimaginable character arcs. While the fight with Thanos was a scene stealer, the redemption that every single character got in the end made the movie what it was. One of the dearest of them all was Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter finally getting to dance with each other on the song they wanted. But do you know why we never saw Chris Evans knocking the door?

For the unversed, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, played by Evans, and Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, were in love with each other. Right before the accident that buried Steve in the snow for 70 years, he had promised Peggy a dance and was too excited to have the woman he loves in his arms. But destiny tore them apart and the time machine finally have them the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the last scene of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers goes in the past, he makes sure that meets Peggy Carter. We see a wide shot where the two are slowly dancing to the tunes of It’s Been A Long, Long Time. Hayley Atwell, now talks about shaping that moment and how cleverly the Russo Brothers omitted one scene to create a bigger impact. Read on to know more.

Talking on Josh Harowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, Hayley Atwell spoke about shooting for the final dance scene with Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame. As per The Direct, she said, “That’s a really good question. I genuinely can’t remember because it was also two days of filming… Or maybe, was it like a day and a half? And it was so secretive that I just kind of went, and did it, left, didn’t tell anyone, and went back to… I think I was maybe doing a play or something at the time. But when they told me I knew I was like, it’s such a… what an amazing moment to end everything, for that sweetness for them to get that dance, and the song they chose.”

Hayley then added how the Avengers: Endgame director duo Russo Brothers were clear that we never see Steve Rogers knocking on Peggy Carter’s door and her reaction. “And when they told me there’ll be this long shot of the house and the doors would already be opened… They said at first, they didn’t want– I think that’s really smart of them to do… They didn’t want him knocking on her door, and her answering it, and her reaction, because that seems to be obvious and very literal,” she added.

Concluding her story, Hayley Atwell said how the decision actually elevates the experience of that entire sequence in Avengers: Endgame. “But there’s something for me when I watch it now more evocative by the fact that you just see the door opened, the song’s already playing, it’s like that they had that initial moment at the door just for themselves, right? So, how that then lives in the audience’s imagination is they get to fill in the emotion of that for themselves, rather than seeing Peggy have that emotion, and then you go in, and they’ve already found each other, and it feels like… it’s a voyeuristic kind of discovery of them both together, which I thought was so sensitively done.”

Like we said, you will skip a beat. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Michael Douglas Refused To Show A “14-Inch D**k” To His Kids During A Gay P*rno Scene In This Romantic Drama That Won Him “Best Actor” Award!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News