Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Richard Madden together introduced the world to their Magnum Opus of a show made at an unimaginable cost and shaped by none other than the Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers. The show that began with a promising start went on to create storm by failing to impress the critics and the audience later. The resistance only increase by the time it reached its finale, and turned out that the netizens were already prepared to crown it as one of the weakest shows. But latest reports have even more worrisome update to offer.

Citadel, created by Russo Brothers, is shaped as a global spy thriller that that will branch out into several other spin-off that will be set in different parts of the world. The first starred Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Spread across six episodes, the show was made at a staggering budget of over 1000 crores in INR. But seems like there is a situation.

As per the latest reports, even while there is a second season already announced, Citadel makers are facing a very bad time when it comes to viewership. The report claims that the anticipated Magnum Opus has failed draw audience like it was expected to. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Citadel, one of the costliest shows ever made has failed to draw audience like it should have. The Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer, according to the report, has not even managed to get into the top 10 list of most viewed shows in the U.S even once since the day it released. This is a worrisome update considering the promotional campaign and marketing was extremely elaborate, to say the least. The budget was, as everyone by now knows, a staggering $250 Million.

The second season of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden vertical of Citadel is all set to get a second season. Apart from this, Citadel: Diana is already in the release pipeline, with the teaser release in the post credits of the first season. The Indian vertical is being shot with Varun Dhawan and Samantha. It will be interesting to see if the franchise manages to catch up and prove itself.

