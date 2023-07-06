Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has created a massive buzz and one that cannot be ignored even if you aren’t someone who is not keen on watching it. The movie that is Greta Gerwig’s take on the doll and get world is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. While the reports over the months have spoken at length about it, only adding to the curiosity, the latest ones did bring some tension when Vietnam decided to ban it from releasing in their country. This is of course a worrying update, and now seems like there is another country on the verge of following Vietnam.

Barbie stars Robbie in the lead as the titular path and Gosling as her Ken. The trailer and all the promotional material so far has hinted at a fresh take that talks about what happens when Barbie and her Ken come to the real world from the pink lands. The movie is not just anticipated for its unique concept but also the box office battle that it has pitched itself up for with Oppenheimer directly, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in a way.

Turns out that Box Office might just get affected as the newer reports claim that it is not just the Vietnamese government who have decided to ban Barbie because of the visual of a world map that doesn’t fit the real world narrative, but there is one more in the pipeline. The Philippines government is right now reviewing the movie before they make any decision. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, local report has quoted a senator from the Philippines saying that Barbie “denigrates Philippine sovereignty.” It further claims that The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), an organization that does the job of classifying or banning films in the country, have released a press release on July 4 that they were reviewing the film.

“We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film ‘Barbie’ today, 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit. Once available, a copy of the Permit to Exhibit or the Committee’s decision will be uploaded to the Agency’s official website,” the press release read.

However, there is no confirmation. But in case you aren’t aware why the ban brigade has loomed over Barbie, the movie shows a world map with controversial nine dash lines which have irked Vietnam leading to a band there. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring is slated for a July 21, 2023 release, the same day Christopher Nolan brings his Oppenheimer to the theatres.

