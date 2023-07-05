While not many big Bollywood releases are coming this month, Hollywood is coming up with Mission: Impossible 7 and Oppenheimer. Both the biggies are expected to rock the Indian box office in the month of July. The reason why we say so is the initial report of advance booking for both big-screen releases. Let’s take a look!

After the global success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is all set to storm the box office with his next Mission: Impossible instalment. The franchise has a huge following in India, and the latest part is expected to open above 20 crores nett in the country. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is scheduled to release on July 12.

Coming to the next big Hollywood release in July, Oppenheimer is directed by the maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan. It is led by Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon and is scheduled to release on July 21. The film is witnessing a huge craze for its IMAX version, and despite so many days left before the release, the response is amazing.

Advance booking for both films is open in India. So far, Mission: Impossible 7 has sold 25,000 tickets in PVR INOX. For the opening day alone, PVR INOX has sold 12,000 tickets, as per Box Office Worldwide’s report.

Oppenheimer, too, is witnessing a craze in advance booking. After opening its booking on Sunday for IMAX, the film has sold 22,500 tickets. For opening day alone, PVR INOX has sold around 10,000 tickets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

