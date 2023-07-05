Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to set the China box office on fire as reportedly, the release date is finally out. After shattering the pre-existing records on the worldwide front, the film has been crazily anticipated for its China release and fans are expecting it to do wonders there. But let us tell you, the route isn’t that easy!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film marked SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of 4 long years. It was all worth the wait for fans as the actioner shattered too many box office records and became a historical success in the history of Indian cinema. Now, with China’s box office backing, one can only imagine the heights it will reach in its tally.

Even though it’s not officially confirmed, Pathaan is reportedly set for a China release in September. With this, the excitement has been built to see how it performs and if it manages to be among the top Bollywood grossers there. As we talk about the highest-grossing Bollywood films in China, let’s take a look at the top 5 films in China below.

Dangal – 1300 crores Secret Superstar – 758 crores AndhaDhun – 334 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 292 crores Hindi Medium – 194 crores

Let’s see where Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan reaches after its release at the China box office.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is currently standing at 1050.40 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It includes an overseas gross of 392.55 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

