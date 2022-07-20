Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead received rave acclaim from critics. The 2015 film, which was penned by Baahubali writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, became a huge commercial success.

Advertisement

It is now the fifth highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Bollywood film. The makers also announced last year about the sequel to the 2015 film. However, not many know that Salman was not the first choice for the film. Here’re other actors who turned down roles that led the superstar to come on board.

Advertisement

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s producer Rockline Venkatesh once revealed that the film was offered to some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry. Talking to Kannada daily Udayavani, the producer said, “The script work of “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” has been in place for the past 4-5 years. Rajinikanth sir, Allu Arjun, Puneet Rajkumar and Aamir Khan had heard the storyline. But they were all turned down for various reasons. Finally, director Kabir Khan narrated the story to Salman Khan, who happily gave the green signal to the project.”

Rockline Venkatesh is a well-known production house in the south Indian film industry. He is one of the biggest producers of Kannada films and has helmed over 30 films in his career. He has distributed films in almost all languages in the country.

He has produced the movies of Rajinikanth (“Lingaa”), Simbu (“Dum”), and Ravi Teja (“Power” in Telugu). Apart from that, he has also worked with film stars like Puneet Rajkumar, Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Ravichandran, Ambareesh, late Vishnuvardhan, and many more. With Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rockline Venkatesh made his Bollywood debut.

V. Vijayendra Prasad is now set to write the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film. We hope that the second installment is also as successful as the first film

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Much-Hyped Statement On Twins With Alia Bhatt: “Don’t Create Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram