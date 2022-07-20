Mallika Sherawat is quite unfiltered with their thoughts, even when it comes to revealing her family secrets, casting couch experiences or rejecting work. The actress has now revealed that she was offered the famous song ‘Jalebi Baby’ by Tesher but ended up rejecting it and asked them to get lost. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Mallika garnered a lot of attention with her 2011 song, Jalebi Bai. It was a part of the movie Double Dhamaal and was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Inspired by the same, Canadian singer Tesher decided to create ‘Jalebi Baby’ and the remix version of it even starred Jason Derulo.

Advertisement

In an interview with Mashable India, Mallika Sherawat has revealed being offered the song Jalebi Baby. “No, I wasn’t aware of the song. They called me and asked me if I can do this song. Mujhe laga kaun faltu hai (I was like who is this person).” And I told them, don’t call and disturb me and get lost. I cut the call then. I wasn’t even aware who was Tesher. How would I know? I get so many crank calls and I thought someone is doing a prank on me,” she revealed.

Furthermore, Mallika Sherawat shared the crazy response that Jalebi Baby received in the US. She added, “Whenever I walk on the streets and people are like ‘Hey Jalebi Baby’ and ‘Are you Jalebi Baby’. I will share videos with you. I wasn’t even aware where it came from. Then my manager told me that this song is a hit.”

Well, seems like it was quite a loss for Mallika Sherawat but she gained attention irrespective.

On the professional front, Mallika will be next seen in RK, which also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey among others. It is set for a release on July 22.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Create History With Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Leading To The Biggest Casting Coup Ever In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram