Mallika recently made a comeback with ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri. However, the actress once candidly revealed some fun moments from the sets of romantic-comedy film Welcome (2007). In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mallika shared how her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar made her feel special on the sets.

When she was shown a picture from the set of Welcome, Mallika said, “My two-suitors, this picture explains my life. I had a blast shooting for Welcome, both Anil and Nana were fighting over me for real. They were trying to get my attention; imagine how important I felt. They are brilliant human beings and have amazing energies as actors.”

The Murder actress was further quizzed if they ever thought the film would be iconic. Mallika shared, “We were shooting in Dubai; it was so hot that our makeup would keep melting, so no one was bothered thinking about the film’s fate; we all just wished to pack up soon and go back home.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome is one of the best comedy movies to date. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, and Mallika Sherawat, and a few others in lead roles. The success of this film led to another sequel, Welcome Back (2015).

