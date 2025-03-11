The much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is already making news even before its commencement with its alleged celebrity contestants. This time around, the oomph girl of Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat, is said to be in talks with the makers of the adventure-filled show. Mallika is known for her never-hold-back attitude and has gained major curiosity among fans before her possible participation. But wait… Is she actually on the show? Here’s what we know so far!

Is Mallika Sherawat Really Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to OTTplay, several media reports suggest that Mallika is currently in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to participate as a contestant. While an official confirmation is still awaited, sources close to the production have hinted that the actress had previously received an offer for the show but had to decline due to prior commitments. However, this time, Sherawat is reportedly showing keen interest in joining the adventure-based reality show. If things go as planned, this would mark her debut in reality television, making it an exciting treat for her fans who have long awaited her return to the limelight.

The actress, known for her iconic roles in Murder, Welcome, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, recently made her Bollywood comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. With her bold persona and fearless attitude, Mallika Sherawat seems like a perfect fit for the thrilling challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, making her a strong and exciting contender for the upcoming season.

Who Else Is Rumored To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Apart from Mallika Sherawat, several other prominent names have also been rumored to join the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Reportedly, celebrities like Mohsin Khan, Gulki Joshi, Elvish Yadav, Orry, Digvijay Singh, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Basir Ali, and several other popular television stars are reportedly being approached for the show.

With such a promising and star-studded lineup, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to deliver one of the most thrilling and entertaining seasons to date. As Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is slated to go on the floor in the coming months, fans eagerly await the official announcement of the confirmed contestant list.

