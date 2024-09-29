Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner is being speculation all over the internet after leaked images from the grand finale along with KKK 14 winner trophy and prize. In all probability, the internet has made their guesses that it is Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani who has won KKK 14.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Total Earnings!

While it is being speculated that Gashmeer has lifted the trophy for this season of KKK, the actor’s total earnings from the show might surprise everyone. Gashmeer, was paid almost 12 lakh every week for the stunt based reality show. This made him earn almost 1.20 crore for the 10 weeks till the grand finale!

500% Higher Earnings Than The Winning Prize

The winning amount of this season of the show is speculated to be around 20 lakh. However, Gashmeer Mahajani as KKK 14 winner has earned almost 500% higher than the winning prize with his continued participation on the show.

11.7 Times Higher Remuneration Than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Gashmeer Mahajani was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where he finished fourth. The show was won by Gunjan Sinha. Gashmeer was paid 70K per episode for his participation in the show. In total, for 26 episodes, he earned 10.18 lakh. Meanwhile his total earnings for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was 11.7 times higher than his total earning for JDJ 10.

A Controversial Start

Rohit Shetty‘s show this season was popular for its controversies with Asim Riaz misbehaving with the filmmaker followed by his exit from the show. Meanwhile there was a lot of disruption between senior actors and new actors where Shilpa Shinde at times tried misusing her power when it came to priorities in task.

The semi finale of KKK 14 will air on September 21-22, followed by the grand finale on September 28-29. The stunt-based reality show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 18 that will premiere on October 5!

