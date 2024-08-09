There has been a lot of drama around Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While in usual scenarios that build curiosity around a Television show, it looks like Rohit Shetty led reality stunt show is facing a dent in its popularity. That’s what happened as the TRP for the premiere episode witnessed all-time lowest figures. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on Colors TV on July 27, 2024. Many renowned names like Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, and Asim Riaz, among others, feature as contestants this year.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiere records all-time lowest TRPs

According to the latest stats, KKK 14 registered a TRP of 1.7, the lowest ever in the history of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. This should have been far from the case, given the whole Asim Riaz controversy had created a stir on the internet, helping the show gain massive eyeballs.

The previous season, i.e., KKK 13, clocked a Television rating point of 1.8 for its premiere episode. Many feel that the unnecessary drama around the show, especially because of the fights between former Bigg Boss contestants, is making the show lose its charm.

Take a look at the Top 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons with highest TRPs:

Season 6: 4 Season 9: 3.9 Season 10: 3.3 Season 8: 3.3 Season 4: 3 KKK Season 11: 2.6 Season 12: 2.5 Season 7: 2.1 Season 13: 1.8 Season 14: 1.7

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 vs Season 6

When one compares the lowest vs highest TRP, there’s a dip of almost 57.5%. The latest season of Rohit Shetty’s show has been deeply impacted, but hopefully, the viewership will increase in the coming days and balance out the TRP for the overall season.

Rajiv Adatia reacts to KKK 14’s poor TRPs

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia recently reacted to the low television rating point of the 14th season. He wrote on X/Twitter, “Was shocked at the opening TRP for Khatron.. 1.7 is the lowest opening ever for the show… I remember my season. Opened on 2.5… this is what happens when you don’t focus on the stunts and make khatron Big Boss.. no one wants to watch fights they want to watch stunts!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Isha Koppikar & Shiney Ahuja In Talks For Salman Khan’s Show; Release Date & Contestant Scoop Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News