However, in cinemas, you can catch Aliya Basu Gayab Hai and the Kannada film Bheema. Meanwhile, the OTT space is brimming with new content: JioCinema premieres the Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon rom-com Ghudchadi, Netflix offers the highly anticipated Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, and Apple TV+ presents the Hollywood action-comedy The Instigators, featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. Read on for the full list of what’s new this week.

AVAILABLE ON OTT

Netflix

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (Hindi)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, forming a love triangle. A sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, this installment follows Rishu and Rani as they attempt to start anew in Agra, all while concealing the secrets of their past.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 04 (English)

Six years after the events of Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings, having jumped timelines to escape death at the hands of their adopted father, are now seemingly ordinary. But don’t worry—they regain their powers by the end of the first episode. The season consists of four episodes.

Apple TV Plus

The Instigators (English)

If you seek an action thriller with elements of comedy, consider The Instigators. The film stars Matt Damon, playing an ex-marine facing financial difficulties, and Casey Affleck, portraying an ex-con struggling with alcoholism and financial troubles. They team up for a heist, but complications arise, leading to unexpected outcomes.

Time Bandits season 01 Episodes 05 and 06 (English)

In episode 05 of Time Bandits, the time bandits journey to Georgian England, a fascinating era in British history from the 1700s to the early 1800s. In episode 06, they travel back even further to the early 13th century, exploring the grandeur of the Mali Empire.

Zee5

Gyaarah Gyaarah (Hindi)

Gyaarah Gyaarah is an adaptation of the K-drama Signal, a mix of mystery, science fiction, and crime spanning across three time periods: 1990, 2001, and 2016. The plot centers around a walkie-talkie that establishes communication with the past, crafting a labyrinthine narrative. Each episode delivers a cliffhanger.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Life Hill Gayi (Hindi)

In the town of Panchmoli, Kabir Bedi takes on the role of the wise grandfather to Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila, who play the ambitious grandchildren. Their mission? To revamp the once-grand but now decrepit Good Morning Woods villa. The stakes are high: the grandchild who proves most successful in restoring the hotel will inherit the entire fortune of their grandfather.

Futurama Season 12 Episode 02 (English)

The crew is coerced by aliens into playing every game Fry played at his 8th birthday party—until the grim end.

Jio Cinema

Ghudchadi (Hindi)

In this romantic comedy with a family twist, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar fall in love and decide to marry. Unbeknownst to them, their parents—Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who were once long-lost lovers—reignite their romance and plan to wed. This creates a dilemma: if the parents marry, the children will become step-siblings. Conversely, if the children marry, the parents will become in-laws. It’s a complex entanglement of love and family dynamics.

Prime video

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (English)

This prequel film delves into the teenage years of Coriolanus Snow, shedding light on his journey before he ascends to the role of Panem’s authoritarian president. It explores the early history and evolution of the Hunger Games, focusing on a pivotal moment when a young Coriolanus is tasked with mentoring one of the contestants.

Sony LIV

Turbo (Malayalam)

Mammootty stars as Turbo Jose, a perpetual troublemaker in his hometown. After a comical incident involving Anjana Jayaprakash, he is forced to relocate to Chennai. There, he unwittingly becomes entangled in an identity fraud and money laundering scheme, ultimately finding himself up against the criminal mastermind Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, portrayed by Raj B. Shetty.

IN THEATERS

Bheema (Kannada)

Bheema, an action thriller directed and written by Duniya Vijay, features the director in the lead role alongside Ashwini, Dragon Manju, and Gili Gili Chandru. The film centers on a traditional gangster revenge narrative, as Bheema sets out on a relentless quest for retribution after experiencing a personal tragedy.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai (Hindi)

Aliya Basu, the only daughter of wealthy industrialist Gautam Basu, is kidnapped by ex-convicts Deepak Kumar and Vikram Singh. Held for ransom, she endures immense suffering from her captors when the ransom is not paid.

