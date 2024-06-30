After four seasons, numerous accolades, and countless memorable moments, it is the end of the road for The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. The superhero series, which premiered in 2019, is finally returning with its fourth and final season, two years after the penultimate season dropped.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name, the hugely popular show follows a group of siblings who prevent an impending apocalypse with their superpowers. If you are excited about the show’s finale, here is everything you should know about The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Release Date and Number of Episodes

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 8th. However, fans might be a little disappointed to know that the final season comprises only six episodes, instead of the conventional 10. All six episodes will be dropped simultaneously on August 8th. The series finale is titled ‘End of the Beginning,’ and is directed by Paco Cabezas.

Netflix announced the release date of The Umbrella Academy Season 4 with an official trailer, which shows the group learning to adjust to their new lives without superpowers, but not for long. Meanwhile, some new enemies are seen in the clip that will be challenging the superheroes. Watch the trailer here:

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Storyline of the Final Season

The new season picks up after the events of the previous season’s finale, where the siblings lost their superpowers. And while the group might be at their lowest, they have to face their biggest enemy yet, which raises the stakes to new heights.

“There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald, and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?” reads the official synopsis by Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: The Main Cast Members Reprise Their Roles

Elliot Page returns as Viktor/Vanya in the final season, along with Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald.

The new cast members joining the show for the final season include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross. Offerman will play Dr. Gene Thibedeau, and Mullally will portray Dr. Jean Thibedeau, both New Mexico-based community college professors. On the other hand, Cross will essay the role of Sy Grossman, a shy businessman.

