Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will star in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s superhero drama series The Umbrella Academy.

Real-life husband and wife Offerman and Mullally will play Drs Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

Cross will play Sy Grossman an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. As previously announced, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles in the Netflix series’ final season.

Former ‘Will & Grace’ star Mullally can currently be seen in Starz’s Party Downand will next be seen in Percy Jackson & The Olympians on Disney+.

Cross most recently teamed with Bob Odenkirk to develop Guru Nation, a docu-style comedy. His recent TV credits include Station Eleven and What We Do in the Shadows.

