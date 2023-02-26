Since morning Asim Riaz has been making headlines for the shocking revelations he recently made in an interview. The model-turned-reality TV star who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 has recently recalled Sidharth Shukla who came to his dream and hugged him. A while back, we told you Asim Riaz made a shocking revelation about Bigg Boss 13 makers being biased towards him and making Sidharth Shukla the winner. Asim and Sidharth were the top two contestants of Bigg Boss 13 which also saw Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmai Desai and others as contestants.

Shukla left everyone in shock when he left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The news of his sudden death only sent shockwaves but also left a huge void in the industry that can never be filled.

While speaking about Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna, he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am. I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim Riaz was one of the contestants who shared a bittersweet relationship with Sidharth Shukla. He was also one of the housemates from Bigg Boss 13 house who arrived at this funeral. After his untimely death, Asim had shared his photos with Shukla from their sweet moments in the house and wrote alongside, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me… I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side SiD.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

