Punjab Di Katrina, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Soon after the show concluded, she became an internet sensation with her cute antics. During her stint in the reality show, she grew a close bond with her co-contestant and that season’s winner Sidharth Shukla. However unfortunately, the actress was left devastated after the untimely demise of the Balika Vadhu. The actress is currently up on her feet working hard for herself.

After a long time, after his death, the actress gathered courage to come out of the trauma and continue working in the industry. Currently, she’s running her YouTube channel for which she’s interviewing famous celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her latest interview with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her future plans. In the same video, Sana revealed that she was forced by her brother to start the YouTube channel. She also revealed buying a new house. The Bigg Boss 13 fame revealed that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage right now.

The actress told Bhuvan Bam on her YouTube show ‘Desi Vibe With Shehnaaz Gill’, “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg others for money in future.”

“Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe. Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun,” added the actress further.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her acting debut alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Reveals Not Speaking To His Wife Ginni After Filming The Kapil Sharma Show, Says “I Would Request You To Please Tell Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News