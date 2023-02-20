On Sunday, February 12, half the nation was sad when television actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was announced as the second runners-up of Bigg Boss 16 instead of the winner. Despite not winning the BB16 title, Priyanka is considered the BB Queen not only by her fans but by host Salman Khan too.

For those who don’t remember, when Ms. Chaudhary was welcomed on stage by Khan as the second runners-up, the host said “Mere Nazar me yeh winner hai.” During an exclusive chat with her, team Koimoi asked what she felt hearing this. Not just that, we also asked her about doing a film with Salman Khan, and below is all she had to say about it. Read on.

On being asked about Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan saying that he would like to do a movie with her, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary expressed her happiness saying she’s manifesting it. On us telling her that Bigg Boss 13’s second runners-up — Shehnaaz Gill, is now working with Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Udaariyaan — while crossing her fingers, said, “I really wish that, definitely. Agar aisa hota hai toh main (speechless) pata nahi kaise react karungi — it’s like a dream.”

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary continued, “Salman Khan aur unke saath kaam karna, yeh bahut badi baat hai mere liye. Agar aisa hota hai toh definitely I’m looking forward and I’m manifesting for sure ki aisa ho jaye. Aaap sab bhi manifest karo mere liye.”

In the same conversation, she also recalled how she felt hearing Salman Khan call her the winner of Bigg Boss 16 despite the votes making her the season’s second runners-up. Revealing what she went through hearing that, Priyanka told us, “Woh sunn ke main bata nahi sakti ki… I was on some other level… Mere dimaag mein kuch alag hi aisa… I was like the happiest person on this planet kyuki Salman Khan ke muh se itni aachi baate sunna mere liye it was like (amazing). Kyuki humesha unke zyada fatkar milti thi. I couldn’t believe it and it was a precious moment for me.”

Watch Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s exclusive chat with us here:

