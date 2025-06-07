Soundarya Sharma is grabbing several eyeballs for her appearance in the recently released Akshay Kumar starrer comedy ensemble film, Housefull 5. The actress is seen in an uber glam avatar and is raising the temperatures with her hotness. However, before this, she was seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. But did you know that she was romantically linked with her co-contestant and director Sajid Khan after the show.

Soundarya Sharma And Sajid Khan Were Rumored To Have Been Dating

Soundarya Sharma was rumored to have been dating Sajid Khan after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16. The rumors were escalated further after she was seen attending the success party of the show at Sajid’s sister, Farah Khan’s house. These speculations led to several gossips on social media and also led to the duo being trolled a lot.

Soundarya Sharma’s Strong Reaction To Her Linkup Rumors

The Thank You actress strongly reacted to these speculations. According to Economic Times, she had revealed to a publication that she was extremely wounded and disturbed by these rumors. The actress also instead, described Sajid Khan as a brother figure and a mentor.

The actress furthermore expressed her disgust over the scrutiny surrounding her love life. Soundarya Sharma said that people should focus on her professional achievements rather than her personal life. Not only this but the actress also threatened legal action against the publications or social media handlers who would continue to spread these rumors between her and Sajid Khan.

The Actress’ Impressive Journey On Bigg Boss 16

Soundarya Sharma was praised for her calm and composed demeanor on Bigg Boss 16. She finished 9th on the show a few weeks before the finale but was praised for playing the game with a lot of dignity. She was briefly romantically involved with her co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig but the two chose to separate soon.

