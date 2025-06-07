Food and cinema hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Bollywood celebrities, who are exceptionally talented and enjoying massive stardom, are now busy investing in the hospitality sector and owning successful ventures. From Karan Johar to Gauri Khan, these celebrity-owned restaurants not only boost their net worth but also offer an extensive range of lip-smacking cuisines.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Luxurious Restaurants In Mumbai

1. Neuma by Karan Johar

Neuma is a popular restaurant in Colaba, Mumbai, co-owned by ace filmmaker Karan Johar in 2022. This place offers a wide range of Asian, Continental, and European food. It is an absolutely stunning place for casual outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

2. Scarlett House by Malaika Arora & Arhaan Khan

In 2024, Malaika Arora along with her son Arhaan Khan, stepped into the culinary world and launched Scarlett House in Bandra, Mumbai. The eatery serves lunch, brunch, and dinner. It also has a retro aesthetic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

3. Torii by Gauri Khan

Celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan co-owns a restaurant called Torii on Pali Hill Road, Mumbai. She recently ventured into the hospitality business and designed it herself. The restaurant offers Asian cuisine and gives guests an amazing experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torii Mumbai (@toriimumbai)

4. One8 Commune by Virat Kohli

Famous Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli owns the luxurious restaurant One8 Commune. One8 Commune has multiple branches across India, which includes cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by one8 Commune (@one8.commune)

5. H2O The Liquid Lounge by Suniel Shetty

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is the co-owner of a restaurant and bar called H2O in Khar, Mumbai. However, he later changed the name to Little Italy. It is best known for its dining experience and luxurious bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

6. Bastian by Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty co-owns the lavish restaurant Bastian in Dadar, Mumbai. The place is popularly known for its seafood, wide variety of desserts, and attractive interiors. It is a famous hangout spot for Bollywood celebs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

7. Dragonfly by Badshah

Bollywood’s famous rapper Badshah co-owns the restaurant and lounge Dragonfly in Mumbai. From food to ambience, everything is worth trying. Dragonfly also has a branch in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

8. The Elbo Room by Chunky Pandey

The Elbo Room is a popular restaurant in Khar, Mumbai, owned by Chunky Pandey. The place serves Japanese cuisine and a wide variety of cocktails, along with live music and ambience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Hey Deepika Padukone, Keep Your ‘Spirit’ Up Because You Deserve Everything ‘A’ Level – The Rest Is Just Trash Talk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News