Popular Indian filmmakers Anurag Basu and Karan Johar are gearing up for their upcoming releases. Anurag Basu’s next film, Metro… In Dino, is slated to hit the big screen on July 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is ready to launch his reality series The Traitors on Prime Video. Interestingly, both titles have secured a spot among the top ten most anticipated Indian movies and shows on IMDb. But can you guess whether any one of them has bagged the top spot on the coveted list?

No.1 Title On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List

Neither Metro… In Dino nor The Traitors has managed to secure the top spot on IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian titles. In fact, leading the list is Indian actress Kajol’s upcoming film Maa, a mythological horror drama slated for release on June 27, 2025. The Traitors has also done well with an impressive Rank 2 on the list, followed by Aamir Khan’s eagerly anticipated sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies & Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

1. Maa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vishal Furia

Plot: From the world of Shaitaan, the film’s underlying plot ostensibly follows a mother-daughter duo who move into an old mansion. But the story takes a terrifying turn when the daughter is taken away by a powerful supernatural entity, and now it’s up to the mother to rescue her from the clutches of evil, whatever it takes.

2. The Traitors

Release Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Host: Karan Johar

Plot: Hosted by Karan Johar, this reality show brings together 20 participants who must outwit, outplay, and outlast each other, with daily eliminations keeping the pressure high. But there’s a catch: a few secret traitors are hiding among the innocent players.

3. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: R.S. Prasanna

Plot: The film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.

4. Kingdom

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu period action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic plot purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

5. Metro… In Dino

Release Date: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Anurag Basu

Plot: It’s being described as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film Life In a… Metro. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories and revolves around four Indian couples and their lives in four metro cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna

Plot: The historical action-adventure film features veteran actor Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Veera Mallu, who revolted against the ruthless army generals of the Mughal Empire. It also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

7. Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Release Date: June 9, 2025

June 9, 2025 Platform: SonyLIV / Sony SAB

SonyLIV / Sony SAB Director: Sonali Jaffer

Plot: The romantic comedy series revolves around the relationship between an emotionally guarded lawyer (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and an optimistic and ambitious girl (Ashi Singh).

8. Maareesan

Release Date: July 2025

July 2025 Platform: Theatres

Theatres Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Plot: Set against a rural backdrop, the Tamil road thriller features Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. Precise plot details are being kept under wraps.

9. Maargan

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Theatres

Theatres Director: Leo John Paul

Plot: This crime thriller stars Vijay Antony as a seasoned cop racing against the clock to catch a serial killer, one with a chilling and unusual method of murder. But there is more to the story than meets the eye.

10. Kannappa

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Platform: Theatres

Theatres Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Plot: The Telugu fantasy film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, a hunter who eventually becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in interesting cameos.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Stolen: Is Abhishek Banerjee’s Thriller Based On A True Story? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News