Popular Indian filmmakers Anurag Basu and Karan Johar are gearing up for their upcoming releases. Anurag Basu’s next film, Metro… In Dino, is slated to hit the big screen on July 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is ready to launch his reality series The Traitors on Prime Video. Interestingly, both titles have secured a spot among the top ten most anticipated Indian movies and shows on IMDb. But can you guess whether any one of them has bagged the top spot on the coveted list?
No.1 Title On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List
Neither Metro… In Dino nor The Traitors has managed to secure the top spot on IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian titles. In fact, leading the list is Indian actress Kajol’s upcoming film Maa, a mythological horror drama slated for release on June 27, 2025. The Traitors has also done well with an impressive Rank 2 on the list, followed by Aamir Khan’s eagerly anticipated sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par.
IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies & Shows
Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.
1. Maa
- Release Date: June 27, 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
- Director: Vishal Furia
Plot: From the world of Shaitaan, the film’s underlying plot ostensibly follows a mother-daughter duo who move into an old mansion. But the story takes a terrifying turn when the daughter is taken away by a powerful supernatural entity, and now it’s up to the mother to rescue her from the clutches of evil, whatever it takes.
2. The Traitors
- Release Date: June 12, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Host: Karan Johar
Plot: Hosted by Karan Johar, this reality show brings together 20 participants who must outwit, outplay, and outlast each other, with daily eliminations keeping the pressure high. But there’s a catch: a few secret traitors are hiding among the innocent players.
3. Sitaare Zameen Par
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
- Director: R.S. Prasanna
Plot: The film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.
4. Kingdom
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
- Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Plot: The Telugu period action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic plot purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.
5. Metro… In Dino
- Release Date: July 4, 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
- Director: Anurag Basu
Plot: It’s being described as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film Life In a… Metro. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories and revolves around four Indian couples and their lives in four metro cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.
6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
- Release Date: June 12, 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
- Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna
Plot: The historical action-adventure film features veteran actor Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Veera Mallu, who revolted against the ruthless army generals of the Mughal Empire. It also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, among others.
7. Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil
- Release Date: June 9, 2025
- Platform: SonyLIV / Sony SAB
- Director: Sonali Jaffer
Plot: The romantic comedy series revolves around the relationship between an emotionally guarded lawyer (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and an optimistic and ambitious girl (Ashi Singh).
8. Maareesan
- Release Date: July 2025
- Platform: Theatres
- Director: Sudheesh Sankar
Plot: Set against a rural backdrop, the Tamil road thriller features Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. Precise plot details are being kept under wraps.
9. Maargan
- Release Date: June 27, 2025
- Platform: Theatres
- Director: Leo John Paul
Plot: This crime thriller stars Vijay Antony as a seasoned cop racing against the clock to catch a serial killer, one with a chilling and unusual method of murder. But there is more to the story than meets the eye.
10. Kannappa
- Release Date: June 27, 2025
- Platform: Theatres
- Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
Plot: The Telugu fantasy film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, a hunter who eventually becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in interesting cameos.
