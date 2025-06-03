Raj Kapoor is a man who witnessed love like never before. In fact, the man was obsessed with love stories on-screen and off-screen as well. While his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor was the love of his family life, Nargis was said to be the love of his heart! They came together for a film and could never be apart until Nargis decided to move on with her life after knowing that RK senior would never marry her!

However, the two seem to have a soul connection, so much so that the Showman passed away a day after Nargis‘s birth anniversary! Nargis died on May 3, 1981, much before the Awaara actor’s death due to cancer!

After a few years, Raj Kapoor passed away on June 3, 1988, due to Asthma! While the actor passed away happy and content, you would be shocked to know that neither his wife nor his love attended his final rites! Nargis was not alive, and since women were not allowed at the funeral, as per rules, even Krishna Raj Kapoor could not witness the final rites!

However, there was only one woman who barged into the funeral to pay her last tribute to the Showman! In an interview with the Indian Express, Deepti Naval recalled meeting his idol one last time on June 2, 1988, on a cremation ground!

Recalling the unfateful day, the actress said, “Jahan cab Mila, I took a cab, jahan auto Mila, I took an auto, and just barged in. His last rites were being performed, and the pyre was already burning. I stood there, silent and devastated, remembering the man I had first met as a young girl. Suddenly, it struck me that I was the only woman present there, and I realized that women were not allowed by the family at the funeral beyond a point. But unknowingly, I had breached even this divide to bid Rajji a final goodbye.”

Raj Kapoor’s legacy is survived by his brilliant grandchildren Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, who own their little chunks of stardom shining bright in the galaxy of Indian Cinema’s superstars!

For more such Bollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raj Kapoor Was In Coma & Dilip Kumar Kept Crying, “Maaf Kar De Mujhe” Yearning For A Last Wish – What Happened Before He Passed Away On June 2, 1988!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News