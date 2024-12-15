Legendary filmmaker, actor, and producer Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated on a grand scale by his family and many film fraternity members. The ‘greatest showman of Hindi cinema’ left behind a rich legacy through his work. However, his personal life also garnered a lot of attention, especially his controversial romantic relationship with actress Nargis.

Raj Kapoor And Nargis’ Relationship

Raj Kapoor and Nargis started a romantic relationship on the sets of their 1955 film Shree 420. While Kapoor was already married to Krishna Raj Kapoor, Nargis was only 16. But that did not stop their whirlwind romance that lasted for around 7 years. However, they eventually separated because the Awaara actor could not divorce his first wife and marry the Mother India actress. Reportedly, Nargis’ brother was also one of the reasons behind their separation.

Raj Kapoor Was Left Heartbroken After Nargis & Sunil Dutt’s Marriage

However, Nargis found love again with Sunil Dutt and ended up marrying him. According to the book, ‘The Kapoor: The First Film Family Of Indian Cinema’ by Madhu Jain, Raj Kapoor was left devastated after this. The Barsaat actor resorted to alcohol, became stressed, and felt betrayed after the Adalat actress’ marriage to Dutt. However, he also tried burning himself with cigarette butts.

According to the book, Raj Kapoor’s wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, had spoken about her husband’s affair with Nargis in an interaction with Bunny Reuben. She recalled him coming home drunk in the night every day after the Pardesi actress married Sunil Dutt. She further remembered him often collapsing in the bathtub while crying for Nargis. It was inevitably a difficult period for the matriarch of the Kapoor family to see her husband lament for another woman.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Nargis had also tried seeking the help of then-Home Minister Morarji Desai to find out whether she could legally marry the Sapno Ka Saudagar actor when they were in a relationship. However, finding no way out of a union that would lead to a marriage, the duo went on to separate. In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor confirmed his father’s adulterous relationship with Nargis. Nargis married Sunil Dutt in 1958. They had three children namely actor Sanjay Dutt along with Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

