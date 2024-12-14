Rekha is an iconic Bollywood actress known for her beauty, acting chops, and honest nature. She recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show and seemingly expressed her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan while discussing KBC. Scroll below for details that are leaving us heartbroken!

Heartbreaking “Story of my life”

During a sequence of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the veteran actress revealed a fan once laid down in front of the car and screamed, “maar daalo mujhe.” She got out of the car and hugged the fanboy, which screams a lot about her humble nature. Upon hearing the story, host Kapil Sharma responded, “Love you ma’am.”

Rekha indulged in a fun banter with Kapil as she reacted, “Kya fayda?” She then went on to recite a shayari. She continued, “Ho sakta hai aapko humse ishq nahi hai. Nahi nahi, ho sakta nahi, hai. Na kabhi tha, na hai, na hoga for obvious reasons, you know… story of my life. But, hum jo aapke prati pyaar kut kut ke bhari hui hai dimag me, rozana ke tor se hum mar mar ke jee rahe hai. Uska kuch toh aadar kijiye, kuch toh kadar kijiye. Kuch toh is pindare mohabbat ka bharam rakhiyega, tu bhi toh kabhi mujhko manane ke liye aa.”

Rekha reacts to Kapil Sharma’s KBC memories

In another excerpt, The Great Indian Kapil Show host recalled his memories with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He said, “Humlog KBC khel rahe the Bachchan saab ke sath. Mummy samne baithi thi, unhone puch lia ki ‘devi ji, kya khake paida kiya hai?'”

Even before Kapil Sharma could continue, Rekha interrupted and said, “Dal roti? Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

More about Big B, Rekha’s romance

It is alleged that Amitabh Bachchan was in an extra-marital affair with Rekha, although he was married to Jaya Bachchan. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Do Anjaane. Despite the strong affair rumors, they continued to star in films like Mr Natwarlal and Suhaag. Silsila was their last collaboration. Big B had refused the reports while his co-star openly confesses her admiration even today.

