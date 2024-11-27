If there is one thing we have to admit about raising star kids, it is that no matter what, you can not segregate them from stardom, tantrums, and gossip. It is not even their fault, no matter how much you try. But once, little Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan had to bear the brunt of being brought up in a filmy surrounding.

Karan and Jaya Bachchan’s kids have been friends since childhood. However, he was closer to Shweta Bachchan while growing up. But these kids were not interested in playing Hide and Seek; they rather had better things to do, like decoding a Bollywood blind!

Yes, you read that right! Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan were once too engrossed as kids, decoding a blind item published in a film magazine about some Nita (presumably Ambani) when Jaya Bachchan barged into their room and slapped one of them. Scroll down to read what happened.

So, Karan Johar, in one of his conversations with Rajeev Masand, once recalled, “I was trying to tell Shweta what Nita’s Natter was, which was the gossip column in the first four pages. It was what today we’d call as blind items, it was called the Cat’s Crown. It was called the Blind Cat, yeah!”

Karan hilariously explained how engrossed he was in solving that blind with Shweta and narrated what happened while they were discussing ‘Nita’s Matter,’ “We had very normal mothers who made sure that we… I remember there was a cardinal rule that none of us were allowed to read film magazines. So, I was the only one who would try to sneak in CineBlitz and Star Dust, till one day Jaya Aunty actually slapped Shweta because she was reading Star Dust along with me.”

Well, surely Jaya Bachchan was a very strict mother. We wonder if Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar still secretly enjoy decoding blinds during their gossip sessions!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sonali Bendre Once Revealed Being Body-Shamed In The Initial Days Of Her Career: “I Was Told You’re Just Not A Woman Enough”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News