Sonali Bendre is a prominent actress who set the screens on fire with her beauty and performances in the 1990s. However, she was also a victim of body-shaming in the industry in her early days. The actress once opened up about the dark side of showbiz and shared her story of being body-shamed. Scroll below for more.

Sonali made her acting debut in Aag, starring Govinda and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. However, Bendre was not overshadowed; rather, she won the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. She has worked on several renowned movies, including Sarfarosh, Diljale, Major Saab, Hum Sath Sath Hai, and more. Besides the Hindi film industry, she also gave successful movies in the Telugu film industry; some of the movies are Indra, Khadgam, and Shankar Dada MBBS.

A few years back, Sonali Bendre, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, revealed the dark side of the showbiz and about the beauty standards back in the 90s. Body-shaming is a part of this industry, and many have been its victims. Bendre had a lean body type, which was the preferred body type back then and faced harsh criticism for it.

In that throwback interview, Sonali recalled, “Being skinny was definitely not the standard of beauty back in the 90s, so voluptuousness was the standard of beauty. I was told you were just not a woman enough if you were not voluptuous, you know, which it shouldn’t be.”

She added, “I do agree body-shaming should not have any part in our society and, especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic.”

On the professional front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the web series The Broken News. Its season 2 premiered earlier this year and is streaming on ZEE5.

