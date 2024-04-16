Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jaideep Ahlawat are back with another sensational and spicy world of journalism where ethics and morals are twisted on personal ends to meet professional highs.

The last season ended on a high note, and the new season offers deeper dive into the bad world of this profession, bringing the age-old Sach Vs. Sensation debate to the table. When do we draw the line, and where do we draw it?

While the three anchors fight to break a story that might help them in different capacities, the rat race and the cat chase get a good amount of twists and turns in the 2-minute 26-second trailer.

Two rival channels and two professionals trying to dig up each other’s professional and personal shortcomings – Radha Bhargava, played by the terrific Shreya Pilgaonkar, and Dipankar Sanyal, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Sonali Bendre, playing Ameena, trying to create a balance between idealism and sensationalism with perfect callbacks to what their professions truly mean.

The trailer starts with Jaideep making it clear that he is not interested in the truth but needs to boost TRPs anyhow. On the other hand, the trailer ends with Radha being a part of the mud-slinging if it is required to clean the process and the system altogether.

The over-dramatic competition for the cut-throat TRP race and the over-preachy dialogues by Ameena definitely cast a shadow of doubt about the second season of The Broken News 2 is not just up to the mark. However, you might still give it the benefit of the doubt despite the overly bright music taking you to the ‘Chain se sona hai to jaag jaaiye’ era.

The Broken News 2 trailer, however, is juicy enough to convince you to watch the web series once it starts streaming on Zee 5. Produced by BBC Studios India, the ZEE5 original series is directed by Vinay Waikul and will premiere on May 3.

The upcoming chapter marks the homecoming of many actors, such as Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Taaruk Raina, among others. Additionally, the new season will see the entry of actors – Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

3 stars to the trailer.

