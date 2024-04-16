Remember Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha? The story about a fashionista who comes along as a rich, spoilt brat with a princess attitude, trying to make the world a better place in her head. Well, Dil Dosti Dilemma is an upcoming web series modeled on the same thought but with better promises, definitely!

Starring Anushka Sen as the lead, the DDD trailer starts with the Shop Till You Drop Mantra, with a regular girl trio gossiping, shopping, and living off like a queen with their parent’s money.

However, Asmara’s world comes crashing down when her mother punishes her for staying in a place that is below her imagination, dignity, and everything else. Her journey from being a rich brat to turning into a beautiful soul promises an entertaining watch.

From the class differences to the tehzeeb and Adab lectures, the web series promises to deal with all that the rapidly changing world and the youngsters experience. The unnecessary class divide among the friends, the rich vs rich debate, and the differences between haves and have-nots seem to form the core discussion point of this web series.

Obviously, it is a regular rom-com also starring Kush Jotwani, who takes Asmara (Anushka) on this journey of transformation from being unaware and disinterested to the other side of the spectrum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The 2-minute 8, 8-second trailer has not become preachy for a second, which seems like a winner. It is vibrant, and the background music adds a layer of pop to this already fun trailer that basically depicts the struggle of three generations, perhaps.

While this could easily be any Bollywood film as well, it could also be what Sonam Kapoor‘s Aisha aimed to be but ended up being a 3-hour journey about cool chics wearing the prettiest clothes and making dumb decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Led by Anushka Sen, the web series also stars Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, supported by Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor, playing pivotal roles. Adapted from the book ‘Asmara’s Summer,’ authored by Andaleeb Wajid, the series is directed by Debbie Rao.



Dil Dosti Dilemma will stream in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Prime Video from April 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

3.5 stars to this promising trailer!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Destroying Cancellation Rumors, Makers Confirm The Season, Fans List All The Names They Do Not Want On The Show & Doubt Salman Khan’s Hosting Amidst Threats!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News