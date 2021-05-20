Anushka Sen is just 18 years old and she’s already a social media star! The beauty enjoys a massive 18.5 million strong family on Instagram. She rose to fame with shows like Baal Veer and Jhansi Ki Rani and is currently the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But did you know, she was once ousted from a show overthrowing tantrums on sets? Read on for details!

As most know, Anushka was last year roped in for Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The ZeeTV show witnessed her in the lead role of Rani Singh Rajawat. After a span of around 18 episodes, the actress was replaced by Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai fame Megha Ray. While the actress cited health issues as the reason, the makers had a whole different story to narrate.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega makers accused Anushka Sen of unprofessional behaviour. As per claims made by producer Ved Raj, the actress would demand a body double for scenes that required her to involved in household chores. Just not that, she even reportedly didn’t turn up on sets for straight five days.

Ved Raj told TOI, “It’s not an easy decision for any producer to replace the lead actor after 18 episodes. We have literally been pushed to the wall and have had to make this change. Anushka Sen had been throwing tantrums from the beginning. However, we were hoping that things would change for the better with time. Unfortunately, the situation only got worse. Anushka had an issue performing crucial scenes, which showed her doing household chores and always demanded a body double. She must have been worried about her social media image, given her following on Instagram.”

But Anushka Sen still maintained that she was the one who left the show owing to her deteriorating health conditions. She shared with the development, “I haven’t been keeping well. In fact, I fell extremely sick on October 28 during the shoot. A doctor was called on the set, who had advised me 10-day rest. However, I had to resume work after two days owing to the demands of a daily soap. I have been down with a bad cold and cough. There is weakness, too. Many others on the set, too, have been down with cold and cough and my family was worried about my health.”

Truth? No one knows!

